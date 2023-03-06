Pakistan: Nine Policemen Killed in Suicide Attack in Balochistan 

Islamabad: At least nine policemen killed and 13 others were injured in a suicide bombing in restive Balochistan province of Pakistan on Monday.

The suicide attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who rammed his motocycle into a police vehicle on a bridge bordering the Sibi and Kachhi districts.

The police officials were targetted by the suicide bomber when they were returning to the provincial capital Quetta after providing security to a festival, the BBC reported.

According to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah the police personnel from the Balochistan Constabulary were returning to Quetta from Dhadar town.

So far no extremist group has claimed the responsibility for the suicide attack on security personnel. This Sibi attack is the latest in a series of attacks across Pakistan in which terrorists have targeted the security personnel.

