Feb 01, 2023, 11:30 IST
Pakistan Mosque Blast: Death Toll Rises To At Least 100

PESHAWAR: The death toll in the mosque suicide blast has risen to at least 100, while at least 221 people were injured as per reports on Wednesday The suicide blast took place in a mosque on Monday during the afternoon prayers timings. The mosque is located in a high-security zone of the Police Lines area of Peshawar close to Afghanistan.

A large number of people had gathered for prayer including police officers who were said to have been killed in the blast.A portion of the mosque was destroyed and several people were said to be stuck under the rubble. The terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the bombing and asked authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims. 

