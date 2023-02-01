PESHAWAR: The death toll in the mosque suicide blast has risen to at least 100, while at least 221 people were injured as per reports on Wednesday The suicide blast took place in a mosque on Monday during the afternoon prayers timings. The mosque is located in a high-security zone of the Police Lines area of Peshawar close to Afghanistan.

A large number of people had gathered for prayer including police officers who were said to have been killed in the blast.A portion of the mosque was destroyed and several people were said to be stuck under the rubble. The terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the bombing and asked authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.

PESHAWAR: Death toll risea to 98 from the suicide attack inside a mosque in #Peshawar, Pakistan. 150 others were wounded in the past. Majority of the victims were young policemen. #Pakistan#PeshawarAttack pic.twitter.com/rrjMrgqxP7 — Syed Zabiullah Langari (@syed2000) February 1, 2023

Also Read: Pakistan: At Least 17 dead, 80 Injured In Suicide Blast At Peshawar Mosque