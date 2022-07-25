Pakistan to Monitor Passengers from India at All Entry Points Amid Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Islamabad: Indian passengers arriving in Pakistan through air or land routes including via the Kartarpur Corridor will be subjected to telescopic monitoring at all entry points in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron sub-variant BA-275 in India.

The Directorate of Health Sciences issued a circular in this regard on the instructions of Health Minister Qadir Patel, The Express Tribune reported.

India reported 16,866 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the total tally to 4,39,05,621, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate crossed 7 percent again after a gap of 168 days. The death toll climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities during the last 24 hours.



Foolproof arrangements have been made for monitoring of Indian passengers at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIP), the report said, adding Indian passengers will undergo strict monitoring at all entry points including airports, the Wagah-Attari border, and Peace Corridor Kartarpur Gurdwara.