PESHAWAR: A powerful suicide blast that ripped through a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday,left more than 17 people dead and injured 80 others as per initial reports. The blast occurred around 1.40 pm when a suicide attacker blew himself up during the afternoon prayers. A portion of the building collapsed and several people were believed to be under it.

Those who were injured were mostly policemen and they were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. Hospital sources said 13 of those injured were in critical condition and the numbers are likely to increase.

A blast was reported in a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital. Several people were injured in the blast.

17 Martyred, 90 injured in #Peshawar suicide blast.#PeshawarBlast pic.twitter.com/JqDlryl10P — Dr Faryal Khan (@Drfaryalkhan) January 30, 2023

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Peshawar and hospitals have appealed to citizens to donate blood for the victims.The mosque was located close to a police housing block (Police Lines) and there were around 260 people inside it when the blast occurred, according to police, Reuters reported. Considered a big security lapse, the mosque has numerous security checkpoints and an investigation is on as to how the suicide bomber had gone past the checkpoints and reached the mosque.

