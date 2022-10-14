Pakistan Horror: Several Decomposed Bodies Found on Multan Hospital’s Rooftop

Islamabad: In a shocking incident, several unclaimed decomposed bodies were found on the roof of a teaching hospital in Pakistan’s Multan city on Thursday. The provincial government has ordered a probe into the incident.

Disturbing videos and pictures of putrefied bodies were shared on social media after the rotten bodies were found on the roof of Nishtar hospital in the city. The news of dumping the unclaimed and decomposed bodies on the roof has angered many as netizens took to social media to register their outrage.

In a statement, spokesperson of Nishtar Medical University Dr Sajjad Masood claimed that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the bodies rotting “under the open sky”. He denied the news reports of dumping of several bodies on the roof of the hospital and added that there were only four bodies which were left to naturally dry and be used for medical students’ education.

Also Read: Spanish Weekly’s Depiction of India’s Economy Using Snake Charmer Imagery Stokes Controversy

Taking cognisance of the issue, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has sought a report from the Punjab specialised healthcare and medical education secretary. He has also directed the officials to take strict disciplinary action against the responsible staff for this “inhuman act”.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Moonis Elahi shared an update on the incident on Twitter. He has also shared the initial response of the head of department of Nishtar Medical University's anatomy department.