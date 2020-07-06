KARACHI: Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on health, who also works as the health minister Dr Zafar Mirza has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Mirza on Monday took to Twitter said that he was in home isolation after testing positive and was experiencing ''mild symptoms".

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you (sic)," he tweeted.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tested COVID-19 positive last week.

Mirza is at the forefront of Pakistan's COVID-19 fighting strategy and has been severely criticised for his inability to get a coordinated strategy in place.

Meanwhile on Monday, Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 2,31,000-mark after 3,344 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours. So far, the disease has claimed the lives of 4,762 in the country.