Pakistan Gives Emergency Use Approval To Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine becomes the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive Emergency Use Approval (EUA) in Pakistan. The country is moving one step forward in their vaccination plan. Sputnik V is also called the Gam-COVID-Vac (Vaccine).

On Friday, Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority held a meeting to decide Sputnik V fate. After the discussion, the vaccine was deemed safe and was given EUA on Sunday. The import and distribution of Sputnik V will soon begin in Pakistan. A local pharmaceutical AGP will handle the distribution.

An official statement from DRAP confirmed that “In a meeting conducted by the registration board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), another vaccine has also been given EUA (emergency use authorization) which was developed with the backing of Russian Development Investment Fund.”

“The registration board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in its 299th meeting on Friday granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, whose trade name is Sputnik V. A local pharmaceutical firm, AGP Limited had applied for registration, marketing and distribution of the vaccine in Pakistan,” the official added.

"The decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization was announced by the registration board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan during its meeting being held at 4:00 pm Friday following which, the first shipment of the vaccine is expected to reach Pakistan by next week.”

According to DRAP, the vaccine will likely reach Pakistan by next week and the distribution will start soon. Before Sputnik V, two other vaccines received EUA in Pakistan. Earlier, the UK's AstraZeneca-Oxford University developed vaccine and China’s Sinopharm vaccine were given Emergency use approval.

It was reported that China will be giving half a million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for free to Pakistan.

Currently there are 34,628 active cases in Pakistan with a total number reaching 532,412.