Pakistan Flash Flood: Video Of Building Washing Away Due To Heavy Rains Goes Viral

As heavy rains lashed out many parts of Pakistan, routine life was thrown out of gear. The country was hit by the worst monsoon floods in recent time.

A video of a building washing away due to heavy rains in Pakistan is going viral. Here is the video.

Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022

SenatorSherryRehman, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change tweeted, "Several ministries including EAD are working round the clock with about 35 multilateral & bilateral donors to assess needs & bridge funding gaps in just the relief effort. BISP tranches themselves will cost $ 500 million at conservative estimates, while other relief needs escalate."

The Monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, "Floods have damaged 170,000 homes, washed away roads, and destroyed nearly 150 bridges. As more than 500,000 livestock have reportedly perished in the floods."

