Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Injured in Gujranwala Firing Incident: Report

Gujranwala: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan is reportedly injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire on a counter-mounted truck carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Geo TV reported. As per local media sources, multiple shots were fired near the convoy of Khan.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was leading a protest march near Allah Wala chowk in Islamabad to demand snap elections. As soon as shorts were fired, the security personnel provided cover to the opposition leader from attack.

Sources said Imran Khan has received a bullet injury in his right leg. It is also said another PTI leader Faisal Javed was also wounded in the firing.

#UPDATE | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan reportedly injured as shots fired near his long march container: Pakistan's ARY News reports pic.twitter.com/5QcgOtqpD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Senator ⁦@FaisalJavedKhan⁩ is injured along with ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ but safe now. May Allah protect everyone. pic.twitter.com/VrjizaOIGB — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 3, 2022

This is a developing story.

