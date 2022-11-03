Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Injured in Gujranwala Firing Incident: Report

Nov 03, 2022, 17:22 IST
Imran Khan, Former Prime Minister, Pakistan (File) - Sakshi Post

Gujranwala: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan is reportedly injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire on a counter-mounted truck carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Geo TV reported. As per local media sources, multiple shots were fired near the convoy of Khan. 

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was leading a protest march near Allah Wala chowk in Islamabad to demand snap elections. As soon as shorts were fired, the security personnel provided cover to the opposition leader from attack. 

Sources said Imran Khan has received a bullet injury in his right leg. It is also said another PTI leader Faisal Javed was also wounded in the firing.  

This is a developing story.
 


