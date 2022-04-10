The no-confidence motion saga finally came to an end Saturday midnight as Imran Khan was removed unceremoniously from Prime Minister’s post after remaining three-and-a-half years in the office. The opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house giving them the majority needed. After a 13-hour long session with multiple adjournments, the results of the no-confidence vote was announced by the presiding speakers of parliament’s lower house Ayaz Sadiq late last night.

The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

Days ago the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost majority in the House after being deserted by coalition partners blaming Imran Khan for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his poll promises.

Pakistan will have a new premier on Monday when the National Assembly reconvene to elect a new head of the government after Imran Khan was ousted from office through a no-confidence motion. Nominations papers were filed by 11 am on Sunday. The united Opposition has already named Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as its agreeable candidate to replace Imran Khan as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran Khan had refused to resign from the Prime Minister’s office despite losing the majority in the parliament. He even stalled the attempts of united opposition parties to move a no-trust vote in the National Assembly and raised a foreign conspiracy theory to topple his government.

Upon the advice of the embattled leader, the President Arilf Alvi dissolved the parliament. Shocked opposition then approached the Supreme Court and the apex court ordered the parliament to reconvene to organise the no-confidence motion and said Khan acted unconstitutionally.