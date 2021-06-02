Pakistan Develops Corona Vaccine 'PakVac' With China's Help

Just like many other countries, Pakistan has also been reporting a high number of Covid19 cases. It did give emergency approval to other foreign vaccines, but now the nation has developed a homemade one.

On Tuesday, Pakistan launched their homemade vaccine named ‘PakVac’ which was developed with the help of Chinese officials. To stop the spread of coronavirus in the nation and to vaccinate everyone, the vaccine was launched as soon as possible.

Special Assistant Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the country is trying to work against the challenges and provide the best it can. In this, they are getting help from their friends.

“We found our associate China closest to us in overcoming the Covid-19 challenge,” said Sultan. China was the one to help Pakistan with raw materials to develop the vaccine and also stood with them through the process.

It was a very challenging procedure but now that the country has succeeded, they will start mass production, soon. It is a historic day for Pakistan and also an important step in their fight against Covid19.

Things seem to be going fairly well in the country as the positivity rate is slowly coming down. The number of daily cases is less than before. Also, the vaccination program is picking up the pace. So far, 7.3 million doses have been administered.

Earlier it was Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine that became the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive Emergency Use Approval (EUA) in Pakistan. Back in January, Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority held a meeting to decide Sputnik V’s fate and after it was deemed safe for its citizens, the EUA was given.

Back in April, Pakistan also gave Emergency approval to the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac, developed by Sinovac Biotech. Along with the two-dose ‘Sinopharm’, single-dose ‘Convidecia’ vaccine, CoronaVac became the third Chinese vaccine to receive EUA in Pakistan. And now China has also helped by providing raw materials to the country for developing their own homemade vaccine.