Pakistan: Blast at Peshwar Mosque During Friday Prayers, 30 Killed

PESHAWAR: A powerful suicide blast ripped through a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar city, killing at least 30 people and wounding more than 80 others, in one of the deadliest attacks. The casualties could go up further

The blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers.As of now no group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.



As per reports, there were two attackers but only one of them was a suicide bomber. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said. The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.

President Arif Alvi condemned the blast and expressed grief over the precious lives lost. Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the Peshawar blast while Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed sought a report of the incident from the Chief Secretary and IG of the province.

Further details are awaited...