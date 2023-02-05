Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi Taken to Safety After Terror Attack Near Quetta Stadium

Islamabad: Pakistani security agencies moved its players Babar Azam, former skipper Shahid Afridi and others to a safer place after a bomb exploded in the Police Lines area in Quetta on Sunday which left five people injured.

The explosion took place closer to the Nawab Akbar Bugti stadium where an exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was underway between Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators and Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi teams. The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in the city.

This is the second attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a week after a deadly suicide bombing targetted a mosque in Peshawar in which over 100 people were killed.

It may be recalled here that after calling off an indefinite ceasefire with the Pakistan government last November, the TTP has escalated attacks on security officials.

