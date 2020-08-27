Social media is always filled with speculations. Recently, Pakistan actress Mehwish Hayat started trending online. The 37-year-old Pakistani actress and celebrity Mehwish Hayat, who is now being called gangster Dawood Ibrahim's "girlfriend".

Mehwish began her acting career in 2009 and rose to fame with her 2010 romantic serial 'Meray Qatil Meray Dildar'. She has since acted in a number of hit Pakistani films such as 'Actor in Law', 'Punjab Nahin Jaungi' and the more recent 'Load Wedding'.

Then in 2019, Mehwish was awarded the 'Tamgha-i-Imtiaz' - one of Pakistan's greatest (fourth-highest) civilian honours, to commemorate her achievements and contributions to cinema.

So, why then she is being trolled? Well, as Mehwish has appeared in several dance videos and is known for her item numbers, several conservative voices in Pakistan questioned the honours.

Mehwish has often slammed trolls and called out the sexist attitude of the country's media and politicians.

Meanwhile, a media report associated her with gangster Dawood Ibrahim, main accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings. According to the media report, after Dawood saw her in an item number, he got interested in her. It also alleged that the gangster had funded several films of her and also used his influence to get her roles.

However, the reports attributed to "sources" and no other evidence of the actress's alleged relationship with Dawood exists.