Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Dodges Question on JeM Chief at SCO Summit

Samarkand (Uzbekistan): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dodged the question Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on Monday. Sharif, who is in Samarkand to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, was asked by an ANI correspondent whether he would take action against the JeM chief, a UN-designated global terrorist.

The Pakistani Prime Minister who was going with his delegation chose not to respond and went ahead.

"Sharif Sahab, please take a small question, will you take a question on Masood Azhar, will you take action against him?" ANI correspondent asked.

The Prime Minister who was going with his delegation chose not to respond and went ahead. Sharif's security personnel also sought to dissuade the journalist from asking the question. "I think it's enough, please," one of them was heard saying.

#WATCH | Uzbekistan | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif questioned about Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar pic.twitter.com/2hgrpl5CC5 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Media reports said that Pakistan had sent a letter to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan days ahead of an inspection by the monitors from FATF seeking the arrest of Masood Azhar. According to Tolo News, Talibani spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied that Azhar was in Afghanistan and added that JeM chief is, in fact, present in Pakistan.

JeM has been responsible for several terror incidents in India and had taken responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

