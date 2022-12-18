Pak Leader Shazia Marri Threatens India With Atom Bomb

New Delhi: Defending Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan's ruling party leader Shazia Marri threatened India with nuclear war.

“India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises,” news agency ANI reported quoting Bol News.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader spewed venom against India during a press conference which was held to defend the ‘unsavoury’ remarks of Bhutto against India’s Prime Minister Modi.

“If you will keep making allegations against Pakistan again and again, Pakistan cannot keep listening silently, this will not happen,” Shazia added.

Later, Shazia sought to clarify after threatening New Delhi with an ‘atom bomb’ warning and tweeted that ‘Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state’.

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state. Some elements in Indian media trying to create panic. Pakistan’s FM responded to inciting comments by Indian Minister. Pakistan has sacrificed far more than India in the fight against terrorism.Modi Sarkar is promoting extremism & fascism. https://t.co/3v4psXRfWk — Shazia Atta Marri (@ShaziaAttaMarri) December 17, 2022

