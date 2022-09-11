Over Dozen Charred to Death as Bus Collides with Fuel Tanker in Mexico

Mexico City: At least 18 people died in a horrific bus accident in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Sunday. The fatalities happened when the bus carrying people collided with a fuel truck on Victoria-Monterrey highway in the early morning.

According to a statement from the Tamaulipas prosecutor's office, the 18 victims burned to death when fuel in the truck exploded. The bus had left Hidalgo state, in central Mexico, bound for Monterrey.

"...unfortunately there are 18 deaths so far," the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor's Office said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, the accident occurred in the municipality of Hidalgo on Saturday morning, when a container detached from a trailer and crashed into a tourist bus travelling along the highway that goes from Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas, to Monterrey, the capital of the state of Nuevo Leon. A criminal investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

