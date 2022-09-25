Over 20 Dead in a Boat Tragedy in Bangladesh’s Panchgarh

Dhaka: At least 24 people died and dozens were missing after a boat capsized in Bangladesh’s Panchgarh district on Sunday. According to Dhaka Tribune, some 30 people are still missing and the number of fatalities is likely to increase.

The incident took place in Auliya Ghat in Marea Union when the overloaded passenger boat sank in Karatoa river on Sunday afternoon. The divers have recovered several bodies including women and children, said Jahurul Islam, district administrator of Panchagarh.

A team of divers from Dhaka are looking for the missing persons as thousands of people gathered on the banks of the river to witness the rescue operation.

“The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing,” Islam added.

Among the dead are 8 children, 4 men and 12 women. Eight of them died after being shifted to the Upazila Health Complex. The bodies of the remaining 16 have been kept on the banks of the river.

24 dead, dozen still missing after a boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Bangladesh's northern Panchagarh district, police said. #Bangladesh #Panchagarh pic.twitter.com/cA5ne9UdQC — United News of India (@uniindianews) September 25, 2022

Sources said to celebrate Durgotsava Mahalaya, nearly 70-80 people from Auliya Ghat in Madea Bazar area were going towards Badeshwari Temple in Barashashi Union in a shallow engine boat.

As per reports, the passenger boat started rocking after sailing some distance from the wharf. Sensing danger, the sailor tried to bring the boat back to the pier, however, the boat sank in waters. With the boat sinking,, many of the boat's passengers managed to swam ashore.

