Over 100 Charred to Death in an Explosion at Nigerian Illegal Oil Refinery

Abuja: More than 100 people charred to death overnight following an explosion at an illegal oil refining depot, a local government official said on Saturday. On Friday night, the fire broke out at the refinery and spread like a wildfire to two fuel storage areas nearby. Declan Emeluba, the Imo State Commissioner for information said the cause of fire, number of casualties and damage were being investigated.

Following the huge explosion, the Imo state government declared the owner of the refinery a wanted individual, an official said. Goodluck Opiah, the state commissioner for petroleum resources said over 100 people were burnt beyond recognition.

The illegal refuelling site was in the Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state in the Abaezi forest. The Rivers state governor has initiated a demolition drive to stamp out the illegal refineries in the region. In the last month or two, officials have raided several illegal refineries in the area.

It may be recalled, last October at least 25 people including some children were killed in an explosion and fire at an illegal refinery in Rivers state.

Also Read: Viral Video: Mike Tyson Punches Plane Passenger In Face For Throwing Bottle At Him