Beijing: At least 27 people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus carrying people to a Covid-19 quarantine facility crashed in China’s Guizhou province on Sunday.

The bus accident has sparked anger online as many on social media criticised Beijing's "zero-Covid" policy. The zero-COVID policy involves mass testing and tracking. Those who test positive and their close contacts have to isolate at home or in a quarantine facility.

The passenger bus overturned on a highway in Guizhou province, the official media reported, however, there was mention that the vehicle was transporting people to the quarantine centre.

Later, reports emerged on social media that the bus was transporting contacts of Covid-positive patients from Guiyang, but the comments were soon censored, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

At the start of September, health authorities clamped a lockdown in Guiyang, a city of nearly six million people, after a handful of Covid-19 cases were detected in the city.

Wang Jie, a Guiyang official in charge of the quarantine transfers, said on Saturday that many of the thousands of people believed to have been exposed to the virus had been transferred to quarantine centres. Because of the limited capacity in the city, some of those affected were taken to centres outside Guiyang, he said.

