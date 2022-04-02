Oscars Slapgate: Will Smith Quits Academy

Oscar Awards 2022: After the social media outrage over Hollywood actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage, The Academy, the authorised body came out and released a statement saying they will send notices to Will Smith and he will respond to it and face the consequences for his action.

Amidst censure from every quarter for his on-stage behaviour, the Men in Black actor Will smith has tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars, said a statement on Friday.

" I'm resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," the actor wrote in a statement that was released to media on Friday evening and was carried by various multiple outlets.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I've hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," he also added.

Every attendee at the awards was flummoxed when Smith went on stage and insulted Chris after he made a humorous comment on Smith's wife's shaved head.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I'm heartbroken."

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Following Sunday night’s events, Smith also issued an apology in a statement on Monday morning. “I was out of line and I was wrong,” the actor said while adding, “I’m embarrassed and my actions weren't indicative of the man I want to be. There's no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

---- By Shyamala Tulasi