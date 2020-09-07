Osama bin Laden's niece has stated that another 9/11 inspired attack could occur if Joe Biden is elected president and she claims that only Donald Trump can prevent it.

Noor bin Ladin said that, "ISIS proliferated under the Obama, Biden government, leading them entering Europe. Trump has shown that he protects America from international threats by wiping out terrorists at the root and before they have a chance to strike."

She further added that, "From the age of three on, I had been travelling to the states with my mom many times a year."

Ms bin Ladin and their family members use the spelling 'Ladin' instead of 'Laden', differently from her terrorist uncle. She stays in Switzerland but still "an American by heart" and would be supporting Mr Trump for the presidential election in 2020.

In an interview, She said that, "I have been President Trump's supporter since he declared that he was running in the early days of 2015. I have been watching from afar and I admire the determination of this man."

She added that, "He must be re-elected and it is important not only for America's future but for the whole of Western civilization."

She asserted that, "All the terrorist attacks that have occurred in the last 19 years in Europe have shaken us absolutely to the core... (Radical Islam) has invaded our culture entirely. It's really disturbing the US, worrying that the left has totally aligned itself with the people who hold that ideology."