One Year Of Coronavirus: The Day COVID Infection Started

The dangerous coronavirus pandemic has changed the complete situation of the world. People are facing different problems till date due to COVID-19 pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19 infection. A total of 1.33 M people died due to COVID-19 infection in the world with cases surpassing 50 million in 190 countries. Exactly a year ago on November 17th, 2019 the first case of coronavirus was reported in Wuhan.

According to the South China Morning Post, it was a 55-year-old person from China's Hubei province who first contracted the virus and the case dates back to November 17th, 2019.

According to the reports, the Chinese doctors realised that they have been dealing with a new disease in December and the initial reports suggested that the virus responsible for the pandemic has stemmed from a live market - the Huannan Seafood Wholesale Market. However, there is no clear information from where the deadly virus has originated.

Scientists found that about one to five new cases were registered every day after November 17 and by December 15, the total number of infections had reached 27. In early December the virus is confirmed to have spread beyond the epicentre.

The Chinese government warned the World Health Authority by the end of December saying that several cases of pneumonia with an unknown cause had been found in Wuhan.

On January 11, a 61-year-old man with severe health problems died and it became the first confirmed death from the new virus. Later, in China, a lockdown has been imposed. A few days later, the WHO declared an international public health emergency due to an ‘extraordinary event.’ Later, the virus has spread to many countries. US, UK, Spain and India are some of the countries with more number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Many companies are working hard to come up with a vaccine. On Monday, Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 95% effective in treating COVID-19.

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna said that "This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters."

Moderna in a statement said that "This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” Bancel said as the pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the US. The independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 per cent."