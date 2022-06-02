One Thing US President Joseph Biden Learnt From BTS

BTS is the world’s number one K pop Band. And they are getting even more popular nowadays, not just through their songs, but also through their activities and awareness campaigns.

The group also addressed the White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon. The photos and videos of the Bangtan Boys in the US are have gone viral on social media; BTS ARMY is super proud right now.

US President Joseph Biden and BTS discussed the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world, the White House said.

The meeting was to create awareness on hate and discrimination against Asian Americans. BTS members gave their inspiring messages in front of the media after they met Biden. K-pop stars are known for using their lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters since making their debut in 2013. Their fan base extends to older demographics, tying their spending clout to a generation that is internet-savvy and able to harness the power of social media.

After their meeting with the president, the bangtan boys had a picture with him, in which the president is seen showing the love symbol with fingers crossed as the BTS members do. And BTS ARMY can't keep mum. They are going ga ga over what the BTS' taught the US President.

