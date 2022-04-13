At least 23 people were injured as the gunman went on a shooting spree at the Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday, the New York Police Department said. The NYPD police have identified the shooter as Frank R James and said a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the “Person of Interest”. The police have also announced a joint $50,000 reward for any information on the shooter, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said.

The gunman in a gas mask and vest fired at least 33 bullets during the rush-hour at the subway station as the Manhattan-bound subway train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighbourhood. He also set off two smoke bombs before firing at people discrimately.

Very dramatic video from the incident as the subway arrived at 36th St Sunset Park in Brooklyn. #brooklyn #shooting #nyc pic.twitter.com/5cOdeYPIb1 — Kristoffer Kumm (@Kristofferkumm) April 12, 2022

According to the police, among the ten injured people, seven were males and three other females and additional 13 were either injured as they rushed to get out of the train station or they suffered smoke inhalation. As per reports the injuries were not life-threatening.

The law enforcement authorities have recovered a nine-millimetre semi-automatic handgun, a liquid believed to be gasoline and a key to U-haul van, believed to be connected to the suspect, were among other things from the subway car in which the suspect travelled.

After the Brooklyn shooting incident, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a news conference on Tuesday evening and told reporters the suspect was travelling on a Manhattan-bound N subway train during morning rush hour and opened two canisters that dispensed smoke throughout the subway car. He then shot “multiple” passengers as the train pulled into the 36th Street Station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

“We still do not know the suspect’s motivation. Clearly, this individual boarded the train and was intent on violence.” Sewell added.

NYPD executives join City and State Officials to discuss the earlier shooting incident in Brooklyn. https://t.co/4l10kjm5OK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

The Consul General of India in New York is closely monitoring the horrific shooting incident at the Brooklyn subway station. Consul General Randhir Jaiswal tweeted saying, “we are in touch with authorities”.