Not Just Earth, Entire Universe Sees Increase In Temperature: Study

The temperature on our planet Earth is getting hotter, right! Yes... But now a new study revealed that Earth is not only the planet which is getting hotter but the temperature on the whole universe is increasing.

Recent research by Ohio State University Center for Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics stated that the' universe is getting hotter.' This great discovery came in the midst of the restless studies of scientists over the last 10 billion years on the thermal past of the universe. They found that the temperature is around 2 million degrees Kelvin, which is approximately 4 million degrees Fahrenheit.

Yi-Kuan Chiang of the Center for Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics of the Ohio State University, who is the lead author of the report, said the latest measurement offers a clear confirmation of the influential work of the 2019 Nobel Physics winner, Jim Peebles. Peebles set out the idea of how the large-scale structure forms in the universe.

Chiang said that "As the universe evolves, gravity pulls dark matter and gas in space together into galaxies and clusters of galaxies. The drag is so violent that more and more gas is shocked and heated up."

In order to calculate the temperature of gas farther away from Earth, scientists have used a new method. During the study, the scientists then correlated those measurements with gases closer to Earth and close to the present time.

They said that because of the gravitational collapse of the cosmic structure, the "universe is becoming hotter over time, and the heating will definitely continue." Planck and Sloan Digital Sky Survey data have been used to observe how the temperature of the universe has increased.

Because of the natural galaxy mechanism and structure formation, the universe is warming, Chiang said. He further added that this process is not related to global warming on Earth. He said that the two phenomena take place on very different scales and are not at all related.