Nostradamus Predictions For 2022

Nostradamus, a French astrologer, and writer of the book called Les Prophéties made predictions about what the future would be like. The book is a compilation of 942 poetic quatrains that appear to foretell future occurrences. A lot of pain and suffering including wars, nuclear assaults, and revolutions have all been predicted by the book, which was first published in 1555.

He made predictions regarding the Year 2022 as well. Well once again, his book has some very sorrowful events in store for us.

Hunger and Failing Economy

Well, with the Covid19 outbreak, the economy has taken a huge hit. Many countries took a bad hit. For 2022, Nostradamus has predicted inflation, a high rise in prices, and other economic issues. He also predicted a global famine and humans fighting over natural resources. Prices of food and fuel have already gone way up.

Global Warming

Climate change and global warming have been a matter of concern for the past few years, but this is said to get worse in 2022. The temperature, according to the French astrologer, will rise so much that humans will pray for rain.

Destruction of natural ecosystems, Complications in the food chain, dwindling fish populations, heatwaves, flooding, and droughts are all increasing around the world. It's not unreasonable to believe that by 2022, global warming will have worsened.

France Invasion

The invasion of France by an Eastern force is a common topic in Nostradamus' predictions, although this one is thought to be about the spring of 2022. Many have said that it could be either regarding World War III or about the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Technological Advancement

Technology has seen a vast change and advancement in the last few years. It has evolved at such a rapid rate and will continue to do so in the coming year. The rise of AI and the introduction of even more advanced robots is not a shocking topic anymore. But what Nostradamus warns us about, is humanity’s dependency on robots and technology. Maybe there’s no turning back now.