North Koreans Banned From Laughing For 11 Days to Mourn Ex-Leader's Death: Report
North Koreans are prohibited from laughing for 11 days to mourn the death of their former leader, according to reports.
To commemorate the 10th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il's death, North Koreans have been prohibited from displaying any signs of happiness for 11 days, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). During the national mourning period, citizens are also prohibited from laughing or consuming alcohol. This was ordered by Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il's son, and his administration.