North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Weight Loss Sparks Speculation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back in the news. This time for news related to his health. Kim has been out of the public eye for a long now and his apparent weight loss picture which has gone viral has raised concerns that it could be a sign of his deteriorating health.

As per a report, the length of the strap past the buckle on the Swiss company's watch worn by Kim in his most recent images appears longer, indicating a slimmer wrist. Kim last appeared in public about a month ago. According to reports, North Korea has created a position for a second-in-command to succeed Kim Jong Un. According to Vipin Narang, an associate professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), if he has intentionally lost weight to get healthier, then it "likely improves his position at home".

According to Narang, for countries like Japan, South Korea, and the United States, Kim's stable position at home means "more predictability." He did add, however, that if a sudden weight loss is caused by a medical condition, that volatility could cause problems for the outside world. The health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has grabbed the curiosity of academics and international intelligence organisations, particularly South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), due to several instances of his vanishing for weeks from public view.

Kim is a heavy smoker, according to The Guardian, and has struggled with health issues that have been linked to his weight and lifestyle. He disappeared for about six weeks in 2014 before reappearing with a walking stick. The South Korean intelligence agency said he had surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle a few days later. Last year, a three-week absence sparked speculation that he had become seriously ill following heart surgery, though a more plausible explanation was that he was simply isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic.