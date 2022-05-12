North Korea Reports First Ever COVID Case, See Kim Jong Un's Reaction

North Korea confirmed its first-ever COVID case on Thursday. After this, Kim Jong Un ordered all cities to be put under lockdown. "A serious situation has been created due to the introduction of a stealth omicron mutant virus into our precincts," its official Korean Central News Agency said. Till now, North Korea had never reported about the COVID-19 cases and the government had imposed a strict coronavirus blockade of its borders ever since the pandemic has stuck the world.

"The samples taken from patients sick with fever in Pyongyang coincided with Omicron BA.2 variant", the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

On Thursday, Kim Jong Un and other authorities attended a meeting and discussed the measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to KCNA, Kim told the officials that the goal was to eliminate the root within the shortest period of time.

It was not clear how many Covid infections had been detected so far. "For Pyongyang to publicly admit omicron cases, the public health situation must be serious," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul said. "Pyongyang will likely double down on lockdowns, even though the failure of China's zero-Covid strategy suggests that approach won't work against the Omicron variant."

