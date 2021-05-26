Noble Prize Winning French Virologist Says New Variants Are Result of Vaccines

Nobel Prize winner, French virologist Luc Montagnier called out the mass vaccination program and the strategy adopted by the nations to vaccinate all the citizens in less time. He said that this vaccination program is not good and is the reason behind all the Covid19 variants. He also added that this is the reason for the death of many.

In an interview which was published by RAIR Foundation USA, Montagnier called mass vaccination an ‘unacceptable mistake.’ He said that “It’s an enormous mistake, isn’t it? A scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.”

He spoke about ‘antibody-dependent enhancement’ and claimed that most of the epidemiologists know what he is talking about but they are remaining silent. They know it but will not talk about it. The antibodies which are produced by the virus is what makes the infection even stronger.

Vaccination means a person will be safe but that doesn’t stop the virus. It will find its way. “The virus dies or will it find another solution?” Yes, the mutation is in the nature of a virus and variants will form naturally but it’s the vaccines that are boosting the process.

Montagnier also blamed the mass vaccination program for the deaths of many. “The new variants are production and outcome of the vaccination. You see it in each country, it’s the same: in every country, death follows vaccination,” he added.

The video which was published recently gathers data from Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. It shows how there has been an increase in the number of deaths in many countries following the development of the Covid vaccine.

Vaccines came out in January and since then there has been an increase in the number of deaths, variants and infection among children. Earlier there were close to no cases among children but now they are getting infected as well.

Infection after Vaccination

Further adding to his claims, Montagnier said that there have been so many cases where people get infected after getting vaccinated. He is researching this and how people get affected even after getting vaccinated. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 5,800 people tested positive for Covid19 after vaccination and around 74 among them, died.

I will show you that vaccines are the reason behind variants, that they are creating these variants which ultimately are unaffected by the vaccines.