Nobel Peace Prize 2022 Awarded to Human Rights Campaigners in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

Jailed human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Centre for Civil Liberties won the Nobel Peace Prize 2022, as per the official announcement made at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo on October 7.

The official Twitter handle of The Nobel Prize announced: "The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. "

BREAKING NEWS:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022

"The peace prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy," the Norwegian Nobel Committee noted.

While announcing the recipients, Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Anderse called on Belarus to release Byalyatski from prison.

Ales Bialiatski was one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s. He has devoted his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his home country.

He founded the organisation Viasna (Spring), in 1996. Viasna evolved into a broad-based human rights organisation that documented and protested against the authorities’ use of torture against political prisoners.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been given since 1901, five years after the death of its founder Alfred Nobel. 102 peace prizes have been awarded till 2021.

The Nobel Prize announcements commenced on 3 October with declaring the Physiology or Medicine winners and will end on October 10 after announcing the recipient for Economic Sciences.

The winners for 2022 will receive a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

Also Read: French Author Annie Ernaux Wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2022