No Survivors In Nepal Plane Crash, 68 Bodies Recovered

Nepal Army said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in the central resort city of Pokhara.

"We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Nepal's Pokhara. 72 people, including five Indians, on board, are feared to be dead.

