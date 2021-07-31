As the new strains of Covid19 are spreading rapidly in few places, the researchers are coming together to find a solution to it. Getting vaccinated will protect you from the virus to a certain extent but you will still have to be careful. Some studies are now suggesting mixing the vaccines to fight coronavirus. This vaccine cocktail when administrated to the people, increases their immunity.

For a long time, everyone has been waiting for the findings of an interim study of the "vaccine cocktail”. Now it has finally been released. Azerbaijani researchers conducted a study on the impact of a vaccine dosage created by mixing the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light).

The result of this study is out now. According to it, this kind of mixing doesn’t cause any harm. The ‘vaccine cocktail’ did not have any effect on the volunteers. They were fine after receiving the dose and on top of that, their bodies became stronger against Covid19. It was seen that this kind of vaccination increased their immunity. The study began in February this year and now the results were finally out.

A total of 50 subjects were involved in this study. These volunteers were given the dosage created by mixing the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light) and they were kept under observation in case of any side effects. Fortunately, all the volunteers were fine and there were no issues.