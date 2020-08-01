Coronavirus has made the entire world turn upside down. When will the outbreak end and when is life going to get back to normal, is the only question in everyone's minds. During this time, Nike has come up with an advertisement that left many inspired. The video is all about some of the highlights from the sporting events and it has a stunning voiceover delivered by Megan Rapinoe.

The one minute 30-second ad touches everyone and it shows how people strive hard to achieve their goals and gives a thought that 'The Word Impossible itself says I'm Possible.' The video has the tagline “You can’t stop sport. Because you can’t stop us." Here is the video.

The Wieden + Kennedy Portland created this commercial and has brought 72 sporting actions together in 36 split-screen slides, combining actions in brilliant editing, and the output is incredible.

The video got more than 17 million views on YouTube and everyone is singing praises for the video. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitter.

Exceptional. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2020

Some ads are simply art. This thing will win awards. The editing this thing took is unreal. Well done @Nike. https://t.co/Dqngc5rSfT — Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) July 31, 2020

This is the greatest Nike ad and maybe sports ad ever. Full stop. Bravo. https://t.co/DSPJmSfDZF — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) July 31, 2020

.@Nike #JustDidIt one more time! They have this knack of doing the best storytelling. It’s heartening to see how well they have captured emotions; issues like #blacklivesmatter; new normal of #covid, and came up with a powerful story. #kudos #iconicbrandshttps://t.co/kvTMV0sbPH — Sujay Ray (@sujayray) July 31, 2020