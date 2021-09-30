New Zealand 2021 Fast Track Resident Visa Application, How To Apply, Eligibility and More

The government has confirmed that it will create a one-time resident visa for up to 110,000 people already living in New Zealand. About 55,000 of their family members who are already in New Zealand would be covered, according to Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.

Most work-related visa holders, including those with Essential Skills, Work to Residence, and Post Study Work visas, as well as their immediate family members, would be eligible for the 2021 Resident Visa.

When Can You Apply?

The Applications will be open in two phases

STAGE 1 - 1 December 2021

Those who have already applied for residence under the Skilled Migrant and Residence from Work categories before 29 September 2021, or

You have submitted a Skilled Migrant Category Expression of Interest and have included your dependent child in the Expression of Interest aged 17 years or older on 29 September 2021.

Those who are eligible to apply from 1 December 2021 will receive an email from Immigration New Zealand by the end of October with further information.

STAGE 2 - 1 March 2022

All other eligible applicants can apply, including all others who have submitted a Skilled Migrant Category Expression of Interest.

All applications must be submitted by 31 July 2022.

Am I Eligible?

FIRST: You should hold one of the following visas

Post Study Work Visa

Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa

Essential Skills Work Visa

Religious Worker Work Visa

Talent (Arts, Culture, Sports) Work Visa

Long Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa

Silver Fern Practical Experience Work Visa

Trafficking Victim Work Visa

Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa

Skilled Migrant Category Job Search Work Visa

Victims of Family Violence Work

Visa South Island Contribution Work Visa

Work Visa granted under Section 61 (provided the applicant held another eligible visa type within 6 months of being granted a Section 61 visa)

Some Critical Purpose Visitor Visas (CPVV): Critical health workers for longer-term roles (6 months or longer), and

Other critical workers for long term roles (more than 6 months)

SECOND: Should have been in New Zealand on 29 September 2021 and meet ONE of the Following Criteria

Lived in New Zealand for three or more years

Earn at or above the median wage ($27 per hour), OR

Work in a role on a scarce list (Long Term Skill Shortage List, Jobs requiring occupational registration in the health or education sector, Personal carer and other critical health workers, Specified primary sector jobs)

Other eligibility

You can also apply if you will be arriving in New Zealand between 30 September 2021 and 31 July 2022 on long-term critical purpose visas (for six months or more)

If you meet the criteria for eligibility but are in Australia and have been unable to return to New Zealand by 29 September 2021, you may be considered eligible.

FURTHER QUERIES

Can I include my partner and Children?

Yes! Partners and dependent children, including those currently outside New Zealand, can be included in residential applications.

Who is not eligible?

Short-term visa holders are not eligible, such as visitors, students, working holidaymakers, and seasonal workers like those on the Recognized Seasonal Employer Scheme or those who enter as short-term critical workers.

Processing Timeframe

The majority of applications will be processed within 12 months, with most being processed much faster.

More information about fees and the application process will be available on this page by the end of October.