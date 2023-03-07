New York: Indian-origin Woman Killed, Daughter and Pilot Instructor Injured in Plane Crash

New York: An Indian-origin woman has died and her daughter and the pilot instructor were critically injured in a fatal plane crash in the New York area on Monday.

Both the 63-year-old mother Roma Gupta from New Jersey and her 33-year-old daughter Reeva Gupta from Pennsylvania were on a ‘demonstration flight’ recently introduced for people who are interested in taking flying lessons. The pilot Fayzul Chowdhury, 23, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Stony Brook University Hospital.

According to Suffolk County police, the single-engine Piper Cherokee plane took off from Republic Airport on Long Island. While the plane was over South Shore beaches, the pilot reported smoke in the cabin and radioed the matter to the origin airport team.

PLANE CRASH LATEST: A pilot's panicked call to #RepublicAirport before a small plane crashed in #NorthLindenhurst. A #NewJersey woman was killed in the crash while on the tourist flight with her daughter. https://t.co/uCcY73PyHD pic.twitter.com/bD0ZiWoXuj — News12LI (@News12LI) March 7, 2023

Reports said the small plane was recently bought by mother and daughter on Groupon and the aircraft went through a 100-hour inspection before it was allowed for ‘demonstration flights’. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board has initiated the investigation into the crash.

