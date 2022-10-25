New UK PM Rishi Sunak Promises to Fix Mess Left by Predecessor

London: British Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak has become the new UK Prime Minister following his meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. He was asked to form a government by King Charles III. Sunak is now the UK”s 57th prime minister and third premier in seven weeks.

Sunak has formally taken charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III. After returning from Buckingham Palace, Sunak made his first prime ministerial address outside his 10 Downing Street office.

Starting his speech with a focus on economy, Sunak said, “will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come.”

He said he would try to fix the mess left by his predecessor, restore faith in politics and also warned the people that there would be difficult decisions.

“And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them. And that work begins immediately. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come,” Sunak added.