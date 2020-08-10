The dangerous coronavirus is creating fear amongst people. Coronavirus is a type of virus that causes infection in the nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Most coronaviruses are not dangerous. But SARS-CoV-2 a new type of coronavirus causes COVID-19 in which the upper respiratory tract or lower respiratory tract is affected. Some of the people who have tested positive are showing symptoms while some others are completely asymptomatic.

The main symptoms include Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhea.

Researchers have found that those with and without symptoms are equally likely to transmit the coronavirus infection to others.

A new study has found an unexpected sign of COVID-19. Doctors in Chicago, USA found that older man who tested positive for Coronavirus displayed an unusual symptom. A report published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine stated that a 62-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 suffered from persistent hiccups.

Reports say that the patient had suffered from hiccups for four days before being admitted to the hospital with a high fever. His tests further revealed that he was struggling with his lung capacity, and the man was placed in an isolation room and checked for the disease. Later on, his temperature increased and was tested positive for coronavirus.