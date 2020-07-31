A group of scientists from two universities in the UK are claiming that taller people are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19. It is based on a survey of 2,000 people in the United Kingdom and the United States. People who are 6 feet and higher were twice as likely to have contracted COVID-19.

The study published in a non peer-reviewed Medrxiv article, scientists suggest that people about 6 feet taller and higher are more susceptible to coronavirus infection than the people who are shorter in height.

Professor Evan Kontopantelis, of the University of Manchester said that, "The findings of this study, in terms of the correlation between height and diagnosis, suggest that downward transmission of the droplet is not the only transmission mechanism and that aerosol transmission is possible."

He further added that, "Many studies have indicated this, but our method of confirmation is novel. Although social distancing is still necessary as the transmission of droplets is still likely to occur, it does indicate that mask-wearing can be just as if not more effective in prevention. Nevertheless, air purification in interior spaces should also be further explored."

Scientists think that the presence of COVID-19 viral load in aerosols is the main reason for taller people in danger of COVID-19. When saliva droplets come out of a person, the saliva droplets will travel a certain distance before gravity brings them down to the surface. However, that microdroplets turn into aerosols and they have the potential to live longer in the air and kill more people. These can get trapped in poorly ventilated environments and go where the air currents carry them, without necessarily landing anywhere.