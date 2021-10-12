Netizens Go Gaga Over Unidentified Brown Creature in Australia, See Pics
An unidentified brown creature washes up on an Australian beach, and photos have surfaced.
An unidentified brown creature washed up on Kemp Beach in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia. It appeared to be a sea tomato jellyfish, a blobfish, or a lump of shark eggs, according to several social media users. It was most likely a lion's mane cyanea barkeri jellyfish, according to marine expert Dr Lisa Gershwin.
Check out the pics in this Facebook post.
Also Read: Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack Leaked Ahead Of Release