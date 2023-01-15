Nepal: Passenger Plane Carrying 72 Passengers Crashes Near Pokhara Airport

Jan 15, 2023, 12:29 IST
BREAKING: A Nepalese passenger plane carrying 72 people onboard, crashed on Sunday morning while making a landing at the Pokhara airport, according to media reports. So far 16 people were reported dead and the number of casualties might increase further.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am and while landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

 Rescue operations are going on by the  Nepalese authorities including the Nepal Army, Armed Police, Nepal Police, fire department personnel and locals who are trying to douse the fire and recover the bodies. 

India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate in his Twitter message.


