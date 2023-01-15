BREAKING: A Nepalese passenger plane carrying 72 people onboard, crashed on Sunday morning while making a landing at the Pokhara airport, according to media reports. So far 16 people were reported dead and the number of casualties might increase further.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am and while landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

Video of what seems to be moments before the crash of Yeti Airlines🇳🇵 ATR72 carrying 72 passengers near Pokhara Airport#aerowanderer #aviation #avgeek #nepal #yetiairlines pic.twitter.com/hk12Edlvpf — Aerowanderer (@aerowanderer) January 15, 2023

Nepal: 32 bodies recovered till now from #planecrash site in Pokhara #Nepal Yeti Airline ATR crashed near Pokhra. With 68 passengers and 4 crew members onboard the plane was coming from Kathmandu to Pokhra pic.twitter.com/GRYXI0wmcM — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) January 15, 2023

Rescue operations are going on by the Nepalese authorities including the Nepal Army, Armed Police, Nepal Police, fire department personnel and locals who are trying to douse the fire and recover the bodies.

India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate in his Twitter message.