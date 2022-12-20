Nepal Bans Import of Medicines from 16 India Pharma Companies

Kathmandu: Nepal has banned imports from 16 Indian pharmaceutical companies including Divya Pharmacy that manufactures Patanjali products claiming these companies have failed to comply with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s mandatory ‘good manufacturing practices’.

Earlier, the WHO had issued a global alert over Indian-made cough syrups allegedly linked to the death of children in the West African country.

The Department of Drug Administration (DDA) in Nepal has published a list of 16 such companies which include Radiant Parenterals Ltd., Mercury Laboratories Ltd., Alliance Biotech, Captab Biotec, Aglowmed Limited, Zee Laboratories Ltd, Daffodils Pharmaceuticals Ltd,GLS pharma Limited, Unijules Life Science Ltd, Concept Pharmaceuticals Pvt., Shree Anand Life Sciences Ltd, IPCA laboratories Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Dial Pharmaceuticals, Aglowmed Limited and Mackur laboratories Ltd.

“After inspection of the manufacturing facilities of the pharmaceutical companies, which had applied to export their products to our country, we have published the list of the companies that do not comply with the World Health Organization’s good manufacturing practices,”

Santosh KC, DDA spokesperson said.

The Nepal drug regulatory authority has also released a list of 46 drug manufacturing companies that are found to comply with the WHO standards. The DDA had sent its drug inspectors to Indian in April and July this year to inspect the pharma companies which had sought permission to import their products to Nepal.

