Nepal Amends Citizenship Law For Indians

NEW DELHI: Nepal's Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa announced that that it has changed the citizenship laws for Indians. He confirmed the news and cited India's laws which allow for citizenship to be given only after seven years have passed since the wedding. However he didn't mention that this clause of India's citizenship law does not apply to Nepal.

The new development has come in the backdrop of strained ties between India and Nepal. According to reports, Nepal’s House of Representatives have approved the new political map of the country showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

Recently, Nepal's Armed Police Force personnel opened fire at a group of Indians who were trying to enter Nepal from the Indo-Nepal border in Sarlahi district. One Indian man was killed and two others injured in this accident.

On Saturday, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said, "Nepal maintains that disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means. Nepal has always stood firmly for regional and world peace."

It further added, "In the context of recent developments in the Galwan Valley area between our friendly neighbours India and China, Nepal is confident that both the neighbouring countries will resolve, in the spirit of good neighbourliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favour of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability."