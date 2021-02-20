NASA Shares Images Of Mars Landing By Perseverance Rover

After safely landing on the surface of Mars Thursday, NASA's Perseverance rover has sent back a never-before-seen view: what it looks like to land on Mars. The rover also returned some beautiful postcards of its landing site. Here are the images shared by NASA's Perseverance Rover.

An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hAaxeVGs04 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.#CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/7w3rbvbyoL pic.twitter.com/H3q1M0YJAd — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

Every picture tells a story. This one captures me in midair, floating over Mars while hanging from my parachute during the final #CountdownToMars. Latest update and images: https://t.co/fnnEOOMWsV pic.twitter.com/39aGp963a3 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

The Best is Yet to Come. This high-res image shot by @NASAPersevere while landing on Mars is part of a video taken by several cameras on board that is still being relayed to Earth and processed. https://t.co/uu8DlvlU2u #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/wVTbn81JvF — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) February 20, 2021

