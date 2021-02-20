NASA Shares Images Of Mars Landing By Perseverance Rover

Feb 20, 2021, 15:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

After safely landing on the surface of Mars Thursday, NASA's Perseverance rover has sent back a never-before-seen view: what it looks like to land on Mars. The rover also returned some beautiful postcards of its landing site. Here are the images shared by NASA's Perseverance Rover.

