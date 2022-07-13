NASA Releases First Image Of Universe Taken By James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa on Tuesday released the new images of the Universe taken from James Webb space telescope, the largest space telescope ever built. The landscape of “ mountains ” and “ valleys ” freckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA has released the first colour images and spectrography captured by the observatory revealing the sky is full of galaxies. The series of images showed the deepest infrared image of the universe ever taken, along with the first detailed signatures of exoplanet WASP- 96B located 1000 light-years away and nearly twice the size of Jupiter. Webb captured the signature of water on the giant gas planet.

The first images include the Carina Nebula, a dynamic region of new star birth with more than 12 massive stars 50 to 100 times the size of our Sun, and the Southern Ring Nebula, a huge and expanding cloud of gas surrounding a star in its death throes. Webb also captured images of Stephan’s Quintet, a compact group of five galaxies found in the constellation Pegasus, and of the intriguing planet WASP-96b, a gassy giant some 1,150 light-years from Earth.

