NASA Names Headquarters Building After Mary Jackson, First American Female Engineer

Feb 27, 2021, 08:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

The US space agency, NASA has officially named its headquarters building in Washington D.C., after Mary W. Jackson, the first American female engineer at NASA. Mary W. Jackson, one of the ‘Hidden Figures,’ was critical to getting American astronauts into space.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted that, she broke barriers at home, persevered, and inspired the next generation of engineers, scientists, and explorers. She helped NASA propel the dawn of the Space Age through her work as a human computer. The Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters sign is unveiled by her grandson Bryan Jackson and son-in-law Raymond Lewis on Friday.

Mary Jackson was an American mathematician and an aerospace engineer at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), which was succeeded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 1958. She worked at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia for many years. She took advanced engineering clases in 1985 and became first blace female engineer at NASA. She personified nation's spirit and stood as an inspiration for many. She publised a dozen papers and worked to improve commercail aircraft, analyzing data from wind tunnel experiments and real world fight air craft experiments.

Here are some of the tweets from NASA.

