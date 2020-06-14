UNITED STATES: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) on Friday announced that it has appointed a female head who managed the inaugural private crew flight into the International Space Station last month to be the head of human spaceflight. Kathy Lueders is the first woman to hold the post.

NASA head Jim Bridenstine took to his Twitter and announced, "Kathy Lueders has been selected to lead NASA's Human Exploration & Operations Mission Directorate." Here is the tweet.

He further added that, "Kathy has successfully managed both the Commercial Crew & Commercial Cargo programs and is the right person to lead HEO as we prepare to send astronauts to the Moon in 2024."

Kathy Leuders has joined NASA in 1992 and she oversaw the historic launch from Cape Canaveral last month when two astronauts were brought to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket and it was the first-ever crewed commercial flight into space.

She worked as the in charge of the exhaustive testing program for space capsules developed by SpaceX, Boeing and other companies that are collaborating with NASA to build vessels that can safely carry humanbeings into space. Kathy was also the in charge of NASA oversight of international partner spacecraft visiting the ISS. According to a press release, "Kathy Leuders has a deep interest in developing commercial markets in space, dating back to her initial work on the space shuttle programme.”