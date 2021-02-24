NASA First Audio, Video Of Landing Of Perseverance Rover On Mars

NASA on February 23rd released the first audio and video of Perseverance Rover landing on Mars. NASA took to its Twitter and shared an amazing video and captioned it as, "You might have seen photos from Mars, but have you seen high-speed video? We captured our @NASAPersevere rover’s final minutes of descent and landing in a way never seen before." Here is the tweet.

Dave Gruel, a lead engineer for the camera and microphone system on Perseverance said that, "What you hear there 10 seconds in is an actual wind gust on the surface of Mars picked up by the microphone and sent back to us here on Earth."

Michael Watkins, director of Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory asserted that, "This is the first time we've ever been able to capture an event like the landing on Mars." Watkins further added that, "These are really amazing videos. We binge-watched them all weekend."

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for science, said that the video of Perseverance's descent is "the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit."

Perseverance will examine and investigate the surface geological processes and history of an astrobiologically important ancient ecosystem on Mars, including the evaluation of its past habitability, the likelihood of past life on Mars, and the potential for preservation of biosignatures within accessible geological materials.

