NASA astronaut Bob Behnken posted some of the stunning images from Space. He took to his Twitter and shared the pictures of sunrise as seen from 400 km above Earth. He shared a series of photographs and captioned it as, "First moments of sunrise from Space Station." The photos are now going viral online and they have garnered more than 56.9k likes.

Bob gave netizens a glimpse of a thunderstorm from space earlier and now again he grabbed the attention of Twitterati by sharing the first moments of sunrise. Here is the tweet.

Robert Bob Behnken - A NASA astronaut and US Air Force Colonel. In May, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley travelled to SpaceX International Space Station. After spending two months in orbit, they are expected to return to Earth on August 2. This is the third space trip for Behnken. He has already spent more than 708 hours in space and more than 37 hours of spacewalks while flying with space shuttle missions STS-123 in March 2008 and STS-130 in February 2010.

On July 26th, Bob shared a photo and wrote, "Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from space station." Here is the tweet.

